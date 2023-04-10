Leaked Google Pixel 7a renders reveal design and color options

Google may be gearing up for the launch of the Google Pixel 7a smartphone during its upcoming Google I/O 2023 event which will be held on 10th May in the US. The Pixel 7a design and color options surfaced online which gives us a first look.

The leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 7a will come in Grey, White, and Blue color options. It will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back and a center-mounted punch-hole cut-out selfie camera. The Pixal 7a will look almost similar to its predecessor the Pixel 6a, design–wise there are no big upgrades but in terms of build quality, the Pixal 7a will likely feature a metal frame.

Other expected specifications of the Pixel 7a include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will likely be powered by the in-house new Tensor G2 processor, under the hood. The device will run on Android 13 OS.

Also Read:- Google Pixel 8 renders reveal changes over its predecessor

For optics, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary camera paired with 12MP ultra-wide shooter. It is tipped to offer a 10.8MP selfie snapper.

source