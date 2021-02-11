Learn to draw comic book characters with this training bundle, just $20

Are you a scribbler or a sketcher? Do you find yourself drawing little figures on notepads while talking on the phone? Ever thought about taking things a step or two further?

There plenty of classes available to help beginners become solid artists; Learn to Draw online training bundle is an excellent option that focuses primarily on illustrating comic books.

You’ll start out with a course on human form drawing, then move on to a step-by-step guide to drawing superheroes and drawing both male and female heads in comic style. And that’s just the start of it; there are 181 lessons spanning some 33 hours.

How to Improve Your Figure Drawing Step-by-Step: Learn How to Draw the Human Form Like a Professional

Learn How to Draw the Human Form Like a Professional How to Draw Dynamic Comic Book Superheroes from Start to Finish: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Drawing Superheroes

A Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Drawing Superheroes How to Draw Heads Step-by-Step From Any Angle: Draw Male & Female Comic Style Heads In a Variety of Ways

Draw Male & Female Comic Style Heads In a Variety of Ways Digital Painting Amazing Fantasy Art in Manga Studio 5: Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Illustrating Fantasy Art Elements & Characters

Each of the four courses is taught by Robert Marzullo, a comic book artist and illustrator whose work has published in comics. Moreover, he has worked in 3D animation, and owned and operated his own design firm for over 15 years.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle and snag all four of these courses for just $19.99. Head to the AG Deals Store today and save!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.