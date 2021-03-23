Lenovo on Tuesday announced a number of new laptops and accessories as part of its 2021 education-based portfolio, including a handful Chromebooks. Here, we’ll share some of the details as it pertains to the 14e Gen 2, 100e, 300e, and 500e Chromebooks.

Each of the new models features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ensuring lightning quick downloads, uploads, and video streams. Moreover, they’re loaded with a Chrome Education license which means schools can easily manage, track, and update them from one central location.

Advertisements

Additionally, the new models are tested to meet MIL-STD-810H and Lenovo EDU Spec standards so they can handle the wear and tear that comes with lugging them to and from school. In a related note, they have improved water-resistance up to 360 ml, and boast reinforced ports, improved mechanically-anchored keys, and other hardware enhancements.

Each of the models is powered by an AMD processor and have batteries that last up to 10 hours per charge, some of which allow for fast charging.

While these might have some of the same standard bullet points, each is a bit different from the other. The screen resolution, for instance, varies in different versions as do the types of ports. Also, keep in mind that some will open flat and others will function as a 2-in-1 and close to form a tablet.









Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 2

14-inch display

Up to 64GB eMMC storage

Up to 8GB DDR4 RAM

Wi-Fi 6

USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio/mic jack

Available for as low as $334 in May







Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 3

11.6-inch display

32GB eMMC storage

4GB DDR4 RAM

USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio/mic jack, microSD card reader

Available for as low as $299 in May





Lenovo 300e Chromebook Gen 3

11.6-inch display 1366 x 768 with Gorilla Glass

Up to 64GB eMMC storage

4GB DDR4 RAM

USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.2, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader

Available for as low as $359 in May

Lenovo 500e Chromebook Gen 3

11.6-inch display 1366 x 768 with Gorilla Glass

Up to 64GB eMMC storage

Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.2, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card reader

Available for as low as $429 in May

In addition to the Chromebooks, Lenovo has introduced Windows-based counterparts as well as accessories like a 23.8-inch monitor, USB stereo headset, webcam, USB mouse, a Targus case, and work case.