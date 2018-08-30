Lenovo unveils the first Yoga Chromebook at IFA 2018, alongside other laptops and hybrids

Also present at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Lenovo today introduced a bevy of new products including laptops and a new family of connected devices. Below we take a short look at each product and see what they bring to the table.

Lenovo Yoga C930

The new Yoga C930 is Lenovo’s flagship Windows 10 hybrid laptop which comes with a Rotting Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Speaker System. Dolby Vision and a Garaged Pen are also part of the package. Pricing is set to start from $1,399.

Lenovo Yoga Book C930

The laptop is apparently the world’s first to come with a dual display with E Ink. The versatile E Ink display has all kinds of functions like doubling as a dynamic, customizable keyboard, digital paper or even E-reader. You’ll be able to have it for $999.999 and up.

Lenovo Yoga S730

The Yoga S730 is a premium clamshell that has been designed to offer ultra-portability, as it weighs little over 2 lbs. It’s offered in an aluminum case and its battery can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It will be available for $999.99 and up.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo also introduced the first Yoga device with Chrome OS on board. It sports a sleek 4K, almost-edgeless 15-inch touchscreen. Featuring a sleek all-aluminium body, it’s built for entertainment. Prices will start at $599.99.

Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS (Windows on Snapdragon)

The Lenovo Yoga C630 is the first laptop to be powered by a Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform. The device runs Windows 10 and boasts a 13-inch FHD IPS touchscreen which can be rotated at 360-degrees. It will go on sale for $849.99 and up.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

For those who like the more classical approach to laptops, check out the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. It’s aimed at power users and comes with an advanced set of specifications. The device ships with a 4K HDR display with Dobly Vision, Dolby Atmos and 100% Adobe RGB. Prices start at $1,849.

Lenovo C330 Chromebook

Lenovo also announced an affordable Chromebook starting at $279.99. Powered by a MediaTek processor, the laptop features a 2-in-1 hybrid design and an 11-inch IPS touchscreen display. It weighs only 2.6 lbs.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook

The S330 is even a more affordable option at $249.99. It features a slim clamshell form factor with an up to 14-inch FHD IPS display.

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials is a new family of connected devices that are compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa and the recently launched Lenovo Smart Display. These Essentials include:

Lenovo Smart Plug

A small device that can be plugged into any outlet that gives users the ability to control any compatible device that’s plugged into it. It will be available for $29.99.

Lenovo Smart Camera

A small security camera that lets you remotely monitor your home. It has a built-in mic and speaker which can be used two-way. It will start selling for $99.99.

Lenovo Smart Bulb

A smart bulb that lets users remotely customize and schedule lighting. It can be yours for $29.99.