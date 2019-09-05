Lenovo launches Smart Display 7 and convertible tablets

Lenovo loves Google Assistant. So much so, in fact, that it has announced three new devices which feature the virtual assistant.

As one of the first brands in the space to introduce Google Assistant-enabled smart displays, Lenovo has started to carve out a decent presence in the space.

New for fall 2019 is the Lenovo Smart Display 7 and a pair of Smart Tab tablets that run Android with deep Google Assistant integration.

Lenovo Smart Display 7

Similar to its larger brethren, the Smart Display 8 and Smart Display 10, it provides a camera for video calls. The speaker moves from the side of the display to the bottom here, but otherwise it’s the same general experience.

In terms of specifications, the Smart Display 7 offers users a 2-megapixel camera, two 1.5-inch 5W stereo speakers, and a dual microphone array.

The Smart Display 7 will be sold in white and is expected to cost $130 when it launches in October.

As beloved entertainment and media tablets in their own right, the Yoga Smart Tab and Lenovo Smart Tab M8 double as immersive, hands-free smart home hubs with Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8

The Lenovo Smart Tab offers a up a mid-range tablet experience with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, 2GB RAM, and a quad-core MediaTek A22 processor. A 5-megapixel camera is found on the back with a 2-megapixel shooter around front.

As a Google take on the Amazon Alexa-based Smart Tab M10, it’s equipped with two far-field microphones that transform it into a smart display when placed into its included dock.

The Ambient Mode for Google Assistant turns the tablet into a smart display, offering up calendar info, weather, reminders, notifications, smart home controls, and more. Similarly, it also turns the tablet into a digital picture frame of sorts.

The Smart Tab M8 will cost $120 when it launches in October.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is a unique device in that it has an integrated kickstand, letting one prop it up anywhere. And, thanks to the hole punch, it can even be hung on a wall.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3 or 4GB RAM with 32 and 64GB internal storage capacities. The 10.1-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution.

The Yoga Smart Tab will have a retail price of $250 with general retail availability expected in September.