Lenovo releases new family of tablets with prices starting at $70

Whether you’ve been looking to replace your old tablet with something new or looking to get your first one, Lenovo has a tablet for you. Their new family of tablets comes in several different sizes, colors, and prices. To get things started, Lenovo has a line up of affordable E series tablets focused on low prices, different size options, sharing, and entertainment.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Lenovo Tab E7

The E series of tablets comes in three different sizes beginning with the Lenovo Tab E7, a 7-inch tablet that runs Android Oreo Go Edition. This is the cheapest and smallest of the three tablets priced at $69.99. It is ultra portable featuring a slim small size and has a battery that is good for up to 5 hours of video playback. The Tab E7 will be available exclusively through Walmart starting in October, just in time for Christmas.

Specs

7-inch 1200 x 600 TN LCD display

MediaTek MT8167 processor 1.3GHz

1GB of RAM

16GB of storage; microSD card up to 128GB

Rear 2MP fixed focus camera; 0.3MP front-facing camera

2750mAh battery

Android Oreo 8.0 Go Edition

0.6lbs

Lenovo Tab E8

The Lenovo Tab E8 steps it up a little more with some upgrades over the Tab E7. It has a larger screen, better camera, and much larger battery. Thanks to the dedicated profiles feature it is perfect for families looking to share a tablet. It even has a dedicated mode for children to put your mind at ease when the little ones are using the tablet.

The Tab E8 will be great for watching movies with its 8-inch HD screen, front facing speaker with Dolby Atmos, and up to 10 hours of local video playback time. Unfortunately, the Tab E8 only comes with Android Nougat, unlike the Tab E7 which is a version ahead. The Lenovo Tab E8 starts at $99.99 and is available starting today from Walmart.

Specs

8-inch 1280 x 800 HD IPS LCD display

MediaTek MT8163B 1.3GHz

1GB of RAM

16GB of storage; microSD card up to 128GB

Rear 5MP auto-focus camera; 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4850mAh battery

Android Nougat

0.71lbs

Lenovo Tab E10

If you or your family loves watching videos and you are less concerned with portability then the 10 inch Tab E10 is what you’re looking for. The Tab E10 not only has a larger screen for movies, but also includes two front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos for better sound as well.

Along with the larger screen, the Tab E10 also comes with a Qualcomm processor, more RAM, and boasts up to 7 hours of video playback. The E10 will be available starting in October for $129.99 from Walmart and other retailers.

Specs

10-inch 1280 x 800 HD IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 210 1.1GHz processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage; microSD card up to 128GB

Rear 5MP auto-focus camera; 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4850mAh battery

Android Oreo Go Edition

1.17lbs

Lenovo Tab M10

The M in the Lenovo Tab M10 must stand for midrange, as this 10-inch tablet from Lenovo improves upon the previous E series. The Tab M10 comes with a faster processor, more RAM, more storage, and a higher resolution screen. Plus, it still includes the dual front facing speakers with Dolby Atmos for killer sound.

There is also an option for a Kid’s Pack which includes a protective bumper for the tablet as well as a kid’s mode with content curated especially for children. This way not only can you enjoy videos on the Full HD screen but so can your kids. The Lenovo Tab M10 will be available this winter from Amazon.

Specs

10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core 1.8GHz processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage; microSD card up to 256GB

Rear 5MP auto-focus camera; 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4850mAh battery

Android Oreo

1.06lbs

Lenovo Tab P10

If I had to guess, I would say the P in the Lenovo Tab P10 stands for Pro because this is the highest end of the tablets announced today. It starts with premium materials such as an all metal frame and a glass back similar to most flagship phones. The 10.1-inch FHD screen is surrounded by slimmer bezels and it includes not two but four speakers total, along with Dolby Atmos processing.

You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner on the Tab P10 which takes advantage of the multi-user mode. By using the fingerprint scanner each family member can log into their own user account with the tablet customized just how they like.

Beyond the obvious cosmetic upgrades, the tab P10 also includes more RAM, more storage, better cameras, and a larger battery over the Lenovo Tab M10. What’s even more impressive is the large 7000mAh battery providing up to 15 hours of video playback while also weighing in less than the tab M10. If you’re wanting to get your hands on this high-end tablet you’ll have to wait until winter when it becomes available from Amazon.

Specs

10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD display

Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core 1.8GHz processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage; microSD card up to 256GB

Rear 8MP auto-focus camera; 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

7000mAh battery

Android Oreo

0.97lbs

Lenovo unleashed quite a lot of tablets on us today. Ranging from affordable options you can trust your kids with all the way up to more premium offerings. It is pretty obvious from the specs and price point that the E series is meant to compete against Amazon’s Fire tablets. While the Tab M10 and Tab P10 are targeted towards a more mature consumer who is looking for a higher-end tablet.