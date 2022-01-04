Today at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) Lenovo unveiled four new devices. They are adding a new device to the ThinkPad Series, as well as a Smart Clock, an Ambient Light Dock, and Smart Frame.

Meet the ThinkPad Z Series

With a new design and new colors, the ThinkPad Z series is looking to break the mold of their premium business laptops.

As people change, so does our approach to technology. Lenovo is looking to capitalize on that with the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16. These ThinkPads come from more sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum recycled black vegan leather. Even the packaging comes from 100% recyclable/compostable bamboo and sugarcane. The AC power adapter is also made from 90% Post-Consumer Content.

These devices will run Windows 11, are powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors and feature the Microsoft Pluton security processor. The Pluton processor hardens new Windows 11 PCs to protect a user’s identity, data, and applications.

Lenovo teamed up with AMD to offer some exclusive goodies. The ThinkPad Z13 will have an exclusive AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor. You can configure the ThinkPad Z16 with an AMD Radeon discrete graphics.

Z Series highlights

Recycled black vegan leather and aluminum, and recyclable bamboo and sugarcane packaging

Communications Bar integrating an FHD camera with a larger sensor, electronic e-Shutter for privacy, and dual-array microphones

Highest screen-to-body (STB) ratio in ThinkPad portfolio – 91.6% (Z13) and 92.3% (Z16)

Larger 120mm haptic ForcePad

Display options include touch-enabled 2.8K OLED on Z13 and 4K OLED on Z16, both with Dolby Vision support and low blue light

Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology

Z13 runs on an AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics plus Microsoft Pluton security processor. Z13 is also available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO processor

Z16 on an AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics or optional AMD Radeon discrete graphics, and include the Microsoft Pluton security processor

Preloaded with Windows 11

Match-on-chip fingerprint reader integrates into the keyboard for security convenience

Both ThinkPads will be available in May 2022. The Z13 will start at $1549, and the Z16 will start at $2099.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has Alexa built-in. Allowing you to quickly and easily set timers, alarms, and reminders. You can even add items to your Amazon cart or control your smart home.

Featuring a bold LED display, you can easily see the time and weather from across the room. It has auto-dim capabilities to not disturb you at night. For your privacy, this clock doesn’t have any camera and has a dedicated mute switch to cut off the microphone.

With the ability to connect to Wi-Fi, this clock doubles as a smart speaker. Streaming from music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

The Smart Clock Essential will be available this month and have an MSRP of $59.99.

Lenovo Ambient Light Dock

Display your own style with customizable clock faces. You can use the ambient light on this dock as a night light. It features 8 different lighting modes. The colors include cherry, ocean blue, warm sunset, rainbow light, and rhythmic motion.

The Ambient Light dock will be available in Q1 2022 and have an MSRP of $29.99.

Lenovo Smart Frame

The Smart Frame is getting a refresh for this year. You no longer have to use Google Photos to load photos. You can now upload pictures from your phone. You can now leave virtual sticky notes, allowing you to leave messages for other people in your home.

The Smart Frame is available now.