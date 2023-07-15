The renowned laptop manufacturer brand Lenovo is expanding its tablet portfolio with the launch of the latest budget range Tab M10 5G tablet in the Indian markets. The successor to the Tab M9 was launched a last year and brings notable improvements in terms of processor, display quality, faster ram, and whole much more.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 (~$280) for the base 4/128GB model while the 6/128GB variant retails at Rs 24,999. The tablet comes in Abyss Blue color options and is already up for sale via Amazon and Lenovo’s online and offline stores in India.

Talking about hardware, The Lenovo Tab M10 5G tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset accompanied by Adreno GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage which is further expandable up to 1TB through SD card. Software-wise, the device runs on Android 13 out of the box.

The tablet flaunts a big 10.61-inch 2k LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet’s display is TUV eye care-certified reduces blue light and a flicker-free experience. In terms of optics, you’ll get a 13MP rear camera paired with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

It packs a massive 7,700mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video streaming and up to 55 hours of music playtime. The Tab M10 5G has dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, 5G, 4G LTE, and USB Type C for charging and data transfer. The tablet is just 8.3mm thick and weighs 490 grams.