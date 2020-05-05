Lenovo’s gaming phone has a side-mounted pop-up camera, leaks suggest

Gaming phones are all the rage right now. With phones like the ASUS ROG phone, The Razer Phones, Xiaomi Black Shark series and many others were the first to set the trend. It seems that Lenovo is coming for a piece of the gaming phone market, but with a unique twis: a side-mounted pop-up camera. A first in the industry.

Lenovo’s gaming phone brings a twist to camera placement

Lenovo has been pretty hush on entering the gaming smartphone race. It seems that the company has been biding its time in innovation. Lenovo did tease their entry to their market earlier this year with a social media post on Weibo.

The phone could be called the Lenovo Legion, It touts some beefy specs which could rival some of the top-tier flagships in the market, and then some! While we are still short of the official specs, here is a look of what we can expect.

The specs are (Courtesy of 9to5google):

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

UFS 3.0 Storage (possibly 128, 256 and 512GB variants)

5000 mAh battery

8/12/16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

144Hz refresh rate (Speculated to be FHD+) on an O-LED or AMOLED panel

Android 10

90-W USB-C charging

The back cameras have 64MP and 16MP sensors, placed at the middle of the phone.

The specs of the side-mounted camera are not yet known.

The placement for the pop-up camera could be placed to cater to live streamers who stream popular mobile games like PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile, and other popular games. It is a unique choice, but let’s see how it holds up in durability tests.

It also means that there is no punch-hole or notch to interrupt the screen space. It is a wise choice and does cater to the gamer market very significantly. Let’s keep our eyes and ears open for any official announcements from Lenovo in the coming days, and see if we hear anything about the phone.

While we don’t have a release date or price on the phone yet, we can speculate it costing anywhere between the $599 to $999 range. The Snapdragon 865 could be the icing on the cake to attract gamers to cement their purchase.

Source: XDA Developers