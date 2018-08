LG fans we have some good news for you! Your favorite company is celebrating 40 years in America. And to make the occasion even more special, the smartphone giant has kicked off a sweepstakes to let you win prizes every day until October 5, 2018.

You will need to be a US resident to enter the contest and be at least 18 of age. There are two ways to participate. The first one requires you to complete an entry form on LG