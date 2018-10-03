LG Announces the Watch W7, Without Snapdragon 3100

Alongside the V40 ThinQ, LG announced their latest wearable, the LG Watch W7. This smartwatch is the successor to the previous LG Watch Urbane and is, of course, another Android Wear device by the company. The W7 features a first for Android Wear devices, and that is having 2 mechanical hands!

The hands are obviously the main selling point for the Watch W7, as some other specs are somewhat disappointing. With the mechanical hands, you can tell time even if you’re not using any smartwatch function. In fact, in a ‘watch-only’ mode, LG quotes that the W7 can last up to 100 days. You can use the hands for much more than time as well, reading a compass, stopwatch, timer, barometer, and altimeter is also available. When using the watch in ‘smart mode’, and the batteries die, the mechanical hands will still function for up to 5 days.

As far as other specs, the W7 sports a 1.2”LCD paired with a 240mAh battery. It comes with 768mb of RAM, 4GB of storage, and supports 22mm watch bands. This watch, in the latter part of 2018, does not come with the recently announced Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor but rather the years’ old 2100 version. The watch also doesn’t come with standalone GPS or an NFC chip.

The LG Watch W7 preorders start this Sunday at Bestbuy for a beginning price of $450. The watch will then be available a week later on October 14.

The mechanical hands prove to be a unique and possibly useful feature for smartwatches nowadays, but is that price worth it? Let us know your thoughts down below.