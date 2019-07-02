LG G8S ThinQ gets global release

LG introduced its more affordable take on the G8 ThinQ flagship smartphone back in February of this year but it’s finally getting around to releasing the device. Indeed, the LG G8S ThinQ is ready to go on sale in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

As LG puts it, the G8S ThinQ is designed for users “seeking a more bespoke smartphone experience.” Sounds great, but what exactly does that mean? From the sounds of it, it’s mostly related to the improved camera aspects.

The G8S ThinQ is designed to be used one-handed, which makes it much easier to snap selfies. Moreover, the front-facing camera has simulated studio lighting, leading to better portrait shots with added depth.

The big draw here, of course, is the rear camera configuration. With a triple-lens setup, the G8S has a wide angle lens — the widest field of view of any phone camera to date, at 137 degrees — and a standard and telephoto lens. Features include continuous zoom, bokeh effect, and video stabilization enhancement.

In terms of hardware, the G8S is quite similar to the standard G8 but with a lower resolution display. Powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, it packs 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Its 6.2-inch OLED display has a 2248 x 1080 pixel resolution while the G8 has a 3120 x 1440 resolution.

The G8S ThinQ has MIL-STD 810 compliance and IP68 protection against dust and water. Rounding things out are stereo speakers, USB Type C, Android 9 Pie, and Bluetooth 5.0

Availability

Offered in three shiny colors (Mirror Black, Mirror Teal and Mirror White), LG hasn’t indicated pricing and exact availability just yet, advising they will be announced “locally”. As such, we suspect various markets and carriers will make their own respective announcements in short order.