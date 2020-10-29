LG K92 5G packs big screen, five cameras, and 5G, just $359

LG on Thursday announced its newest smartphone, the K92 5G, for a smattering of wireless service providers. Priced just $359, it offers up a large screen, four rear cameras, and support for 5G networks.

The LG K92 5G is powered by Android 10 and features hardware that walks the line between mid-range and upper-end. By most accounts it ought to be more than sufficient for the needs of most consumers.

The K92 5G has a 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole for the front-facing 16-megapixel camera. Around back is a quad-camera setup centered around a 64-megapixel sensor. Also present are a 5-megapixel ultra wide (115 degree), 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Tucked inside are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. The 4,000mAh battery is equipped with support for Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Also present, of course, is the 5G modem, which will provide access to the next-gen networks from a handful of carriers.

Availability

The LG K92 5G will be available in “Titan Gray with reflective accents” from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and UScellular in the coming weeks. Individual pricing, availability, and customer promotions will vary by network partner.

UScellular has already announced its price and promotions, putting it on the calendar for November 19. It will offer the LG K92 5G for free after $350 in bill credits to new subscribers. Current UScellular customers can get it for just $150 after $200 in bill credits