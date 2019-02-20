LG intros mid-range K40, K50, and Q60 ahead of MWC

LG on Wednesday announced a trio of new phones ahead of next week’s Mobile World Congress. The threesome, the K40, K50, and Q60, are mid-range models that share a few common traits but have just enough different between them to merit separate models.
As LG puts it, these are consumer-friendly smartphones that feature great camera performance and have solid battery life. Moreover, they come with AI-powered functionality in the form of a dedicated Google Assistant button and AI CAM automatic scene detection.
Each of the phones has tall displays with 2:1 aspect ratios, fingerprint readers, microSD card slots (up to 2TB), and DTS:X 3D surround sound. It’s not clear which version(s) of Android these run but we assume/hope it’s Android 9 across the board.
LG Q60
- Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Rear Camera: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle
- Front Camera: 13MP
- Battery: 3,500mAh
- Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button
LG K50
- Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Rear Camera:
- Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor
- Front: 13MP
- Battery: 3,500mAh
- Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button
LG K40
- Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Rear Camera: 16MP with PDAF
- Front Camera: 8MP (LED Flash)
- Battery: 3,000mAh
- Size: 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button
The phone maker hasn’t revealed any pricing or carrier availability but we suspect we’ll get variations of some, if not all, of them in the US. From time to time we see mid-range LG models sold through top service providers and a few prepaid and/or MVNO brands.
Look for more information on the LG K40, LG K50, and LG Q60 to sprinkle out in the coming weeks.