LG intros mid-range K40, K50, and Q60 ahead of MWC

LG on Wednesday announced a trio of new phones ahead of next week’s Mobile World Congress. The threesome, the K40, K50, and Q60, are mid-range models that share a few common traits but have just enough different between them to merit separate models.

As LG puts it, these are consumer-friendly smartphones that feature great camera performance and have solid battery life. Moreover, they come with AI-powered functionality in the form of a dedicated Google Assistant button and AI CAM automatic scene detection.

Each of the phones has tall displays with 2:1 aspect ratios, fingerprint readers, microSD card slots (up to 2TB), and DTS:X 3D surround sound. It’s not clear which version(s) of Android these run but we assume/hope it’s Android 9 across the board.

LG Q60

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear Camera: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

Front Camera: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K50

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear Camera: Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor Front: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K40

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear Camera: 16MP with PDAF

Front Camera: 8MP (LED Flash)

Battery: 3,000mAh

Size: 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

The phone maker hasn’t revealed any pricing or carrier availability but we suspect we’ll get variations of some, if not all, of them in the US. From time to time we see mid-range LG models sold through top service providers and a few prepaid and/or MVNO brands.

Look for more information on the LG K40, LG K50, and LG Q60 to sprinkle out in the coming weeks.