LG Mobile offering some insane Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dominic Gomez
If you happen to follow me elsewhere, you will know my affinity for LG smartphones. I think it mostly has to do with the fact their 3.5mm jack is second to none and I have a semi-unhealthy obsession with headphones. In any case LG announced some pretty crazy Black Friday deals on some of their latest devices. Let’s start with the craziest, shall we?

Wing

LG wing with swivel screen opened

  • AT&T – From now until 12/31 you can pick the the LG Wing for $350 with a qualified trade in. New and existing customers are eligible
  • T-Mobile – T-Mobile may have lost their minds with this one. If you have two current lines, or you activate two new lines, and you purchase a Wing on a monthly payment plan you get the second one (or a Velvet) free via 24 bill credits. This one ends on 11/30 though so act quick.
  • Verizon – Between 11/26-11/29 if you switch to Verizon you can get the Wing free with an eligible trade in one select unlimited plans. Current customers can get up to $650 off the Wing when you add a line and trade in an eligible device

Velvet

  • AT&T – From now until 12/31 get the Velvet for $5/month with eligible trade in and you either add a line or upgrade
  • T-Mobile – From now until 11/30, similar to the Wing deal, when you buy one Velvet you get one free if you add two lines or have an active two lines of service

V60

  • AT&T – From now until 12/31 get $700 off the V60 with the trade in of an eligible device and you either add a line or upgrade a line
  • Verizon – Between 11/26-11/29 if you switch to Verizon and trade in an eligible device you can get the V60 for free on select unlimited plans. Also with any V60 purchase you will also get a free dual screen.
  • US Cellular – From now until 12/27 buy a V60 and get $200 off

K92 5G

 

  • AT&T – From now until 12/31 you can get the K92 for $5/month. This is available to new and existing customers. No trade in required.
  • US Cellular – From now until 12/27 you will get $200 off the K92 (retail price is $399.99).
  • Cricket – From now until 12/31 you can pick up the K92 for $199.99, which is pretty much the same deal from US Cellular.

LG ain’t playing this holiday season. If i can somehow talk my wife into it, I would love to take advantage of that T-Mobile Wing deal. Will any of you be picking up a new LG device? Let us know in the comments which on you like the best.

 

