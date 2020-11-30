LG Mobile offering some insane Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you happen to follow me elsewhere, you will know my affinity for LG smartphones. I think it mostly has to do with the fact their 3.5mm jack is second to none and I have a semi-unhealthy obsession with headphones. In any case LG announced some pretty crazy Black Friday deals on some of their latest devices. Let’s start with the craziest, shall we?

AT&T – From now until 12/31 you can pick the the LG Wing for $350 with a qualified trade in. New and existing customers are eligible

– From now until 12/31 you can pick the the LG Wing for $350 with a qualified trade in. New and existing customers are eligible T-Mobile – T-Mobile may have lost their minds with this one. If you have two current lines, or you activate two new lines, and you purchase a Wing on a monthly payment plan you get the second one (or a Velvet) free via 24 bill credits. This one ends on 11/30 though so act quick.

– T-Mobile may have lost their minds with this one. If you have two current lines, or you activate two new lines, and you purchase a Wing on a monthly payment plan you get the second one (or a Velvet) free via 24 bill credits. This one ends on 11/30 though so act quick. Verizon – Between 11/26-11/29 if you switch to Verizon you can get the Wing free with an eligible trade in one select unlimited plans. Current customers can get up to $650 off the Wing when you add a line and trade in an eligible device

AT&T – From now until 12/31 get the Velvet for $5/month with eligible trade in and you either add a line or upgrade

– From now until 12/31 get the Velvet for $5/month with eligible trade in and you either add a line or upgrade T-Mobile – From now until 11/30, similar to the Wing deal, when you buy one Velvet you get one free if you add two lines or have an active two lines of service

AT&T – From now until 12/31 get $700 off the V60 with the trade in of an eligible device and you either add a line or upgrade a line

– From now until 12/31 get $700 off the V60 with the trade in of an eligible device and you either add a line or upgrade a line Verizon – Between 11/26-11/29 if you switch to Verizon and trade in an eligible device you can get the V60 for free on select unlimited plans. Also with any V60 purchase you will also get a free dual screen.

– Between 11/26-11/29 if you switch to Verizon and trade in an eligible device you can get the V60 for free on select unlimited plans. Also with any V60 purchase you will also get a free dual screen. US Cellular – From now until 12/27 buy a V60 and get $200 off

K92 5G

AT&T – From now until 12/31 you can get the K92 for $5/month. This is available to new and existing customers. No trade in required.

– From now until 12/31 you can get the K92 for $5/month. This is available to new and existing customers. No trade in required. US Cellular – From now until 12/27 you will get $200 off the K92 (retail price is $399.99).

– From now until 12/27 you will get $200 off the K92 (retail price is $399.99). Cricket – From now until 12/31 you can pick up the K92 for $199.99, which is pretty much the same deal from US Cellular.

LG ain’t playing this holiday season. If i can somehow talk my wife into it, I would love to take advantage of that T-Mobile Wing deal. Will any of you be picking up a new LG device? Let us know in the comments which on you like the best.