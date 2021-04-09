LG this week confirmed that it will continue to support its phones even after it sunsets the mobile division.

According to a statement from LG, it is offering a “Three Year Pledge” for its premium phones, meaning they will receive up to three iterations of Android updates from the year of purchase.

As LG sees it, the “premium” devices include those that fall under the G series, V series, and the Velvet and Wing. Further, it applies only to those released in 2019 or later.

Other phones, such as the K series and Stylo will still see updates, however they’ll only receive two OS releases. Moreover, this is limited to those devices released in 2020.

LG is currently fulfilling contractual obligations to carriers and partners, however that will slowly end over the coming months. With that in mind, customers who buy today’s models should rest easy knowing that they’ll be backed by normal warranty and supported with software updates.