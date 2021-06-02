LG is set to officially shut down its mobile division this coming July 31, 2021. This comes after years of sales declining until the South Korean tech company finally decided to throw in the towel. LG’s presence will be missed, the company never shied away from taking risks with design and always showed a dedication to high-quality audio on its devices.

Something else that will be missed, although probably not by many, is LG Pay. However, fans of the contactless payment system will have a little more time to use it or transition to another service because it won’t go completely dark until November 1, 2021.

Advertisements

Leading up to that day are some important dates to note though. Beginning with June 1, 2021, when LG Pay will no longer allow you to purchase or add gift cards to your account. Next, on August 1, 2021, sign-ups for LG Pay will be discontinued, and current users will be unable to register additional cards, although they will still be able to continue using the service.

Finally, on November 1, 2021, LG Pay will close its doors for good and you’ll no longer be able to use the service. If you’re one of the few LG Pay users out there, be sure to back up any gift cards and loyalty cards you have in the app. You can find out more info about that on LG’s FAQ page, as well as how to unenroll early if you choose to do so.

Without LG Pay in the market, you’ll either have to make the switch to Samsung Pay, if you use a Samsung phone that supports it, or Google Pay. The benefits of Samsung Pay are that it uses MST technology on phones that support it and allows you to pay at most credit card terminals without using NFC. Google Pay, on the other hand, requires a special terminal that isn’t as widely supported, but it is available on almost every Android phone.