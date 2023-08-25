LG launched its signature StandbyME Go Portable Wireless Touch display on its home turf- South Korea, earlier this year. Later LG rolled out the device in the US markets and now the LG’s portable wireless touch display is official in the global markets. Have a look at the pricing and specs of the LG StandbyME Go Portable Wireless Touch Display.

LG StandbyME Go Portable Wireless Touch Display starts at $999 and is currently available for pre-order in the US. The device will start to roll out in the next month for the European markets. LG offering the XBOOM 360 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker absolutely free for those who pre-order StanbyME Go.

LG packs a stunning 27-inch IPS LCD FHD+ touch panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. Powering the panel with the quad-core processor further improves picture quality and offers crisp, detailed, and vibrant colors. It runs on LG’s WebOS out of the box. LG offers a portable briefcase-like case to keep the panel safe and secure while commuting. The case is made up of hard plastic materials that protect the panel on the go and also make it easy to store when not in use.

The device comes with a bunch of connectivity options including HDMI port, USB port, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth v5.0. You can control the StandbyME Go via touch, remote, and voice commands too. The built-in battery in the screen lasts up to 3 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, it features AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos which offers an immersive sound experience while watching movies and playing games.