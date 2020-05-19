LG Stylo 6 available at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile on Wednesday confirmed that the LG Stylo 6 is now available for purchase. The phone comes with a fair amount of attractive features, including a stylus pen for people who feel like doodling on the go. If you’re in the market for a phone that lets you have some fun on the move, the LG Stylo 6 is worth looking into.

LG Stylo 6 is now available at Boost Mobile

The LG Stylo 6 is the latest entry in LG’s Stylo series. The phone comes with a stylus pen included making drawing or doodling easier. It also helps that the phone comes at a truly attractive launch price, with an added discount.

The combination of the two make this a phone you can’t say no to.

The LG Stylo 6 is available on Boost Mobile’s website.

It comes with a launch price of $179.99, discounted from $219.99. Buyers can get a further 40% discount by using code MEMORIAL2020 at checkout, bringing the phone down to $143.99. The offer is only available for a limited time however, it expires on May 26th. It can only be bought online and the phone is limited in stock.

If you read our previous coverage on the phone, it is a well-equipped processor, Android 10 out of the box, great cameras, and a beefy display, giving you all the room you need to draw when you want. The phone also has USB-C, capable of Quick-Charge.

The only real downside to the phone would be its limited memory, at three gigabytes (3GB) you might have slight slowing down now and then, especially when multi-tasking. Otherwise, the phone is bound to serve you well.

The LG Stylo 6 is a versatile phone, which can be a great asset for anyone who finds a good way to utilize the stylus pen frequently. It’s a good solution for people who are into art, need to mark up documents, or prefer to write things down on the go — and don’t have the budget for a premium stylus phone like the Samsung Note series.