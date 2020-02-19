LG updates K series for 2020 with bigger screens, quad-cameras

LG this week announced three new models as part of its K series of affordable, entry-level smartphones. The trio (K61, K51S, and K41S) share a number of features including design language, screen size, and more.

One of the key details found in the K61, K51S and K41S is that they have 6.5-inch displays, putting them on the larger side. Each has its own resolution, but are either HD+ or FHD+.

The threesome also come with four cameras on the rear, 4,000mAh batteries, USB Type-C, rear fingerprint readers, and dedicated Google Assistant buttons. Also noteworthy, they’ll each be MIL-STD 810G compliant, meaning they can take a pretty good beating and manage

LG 2020 K Series 1 of 3

The 2020 K series of phones will be available starting in the second quarter, but pricing hasn’t been disclosed. According to LG, they’ll come to the Americas and select markets in Europe and Asia.

US carriers will often offer K series phones, particularly among the MVNO and prepaid brands. We might expect to see at least two of these models sold state-side.

Here’s a look at how each fares in terms of hardware.

LG K61

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64 or 128 GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 48MP Standard / 8MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 5MP Depth Sensor Front: 16MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dual Band / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / White / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K51S

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 32MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 13MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Pink / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K41S

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 13MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 8MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Black / White

Others: AI CAM / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance