LG V40 ThinQ launches with 5 total cameras and more goodies

All of the fun and games are over in the leaks department for the LG V40 ThinQ. The device has been officially unveiled at an event in New York, confirming much of what we already knew.

LG V40

The LG V40 ThinQ sports a name that is forgettable, as many folks will continue to ignore the “ThinQ” marketing push. Instead, the handset will likely be simply referenced to as the LG V40.

Nonetheless, the device sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ POLED display which comes in almost a half-inch larger than its predecessor. This is thanks to the notch that has been included and is a carry-over from the LG G7 ThinQ.

Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ POLED; 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch QHD+ POLED; 19.5:9 aspect ratio Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 3,300mAh

3,300mAh Rear Cameras: 12MP standard, 16MP wide-angle, 12MP zoom

12MP standard, 16MP wide-angle, 12MP zoom Front Cameras: 8MP + 5MP

8MP + 5MP IP Rating: IP68

IP68 Extras: Quad DAC, Headphone jack, Google Assistant button

Under the hood, we have the usual suspects for a 2018 flagship. The Snapdragon 845 chipset is powering the V40, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

On the battery side of things, LG has included a respectable 3,300mAh battery which should get you through the day. Of course, fast-charging is on board, so you’ll be able to top off whenever you need to last throughout the night.

Cameras

The real story of the LG V40 ThinQ comes courtesy of the cameras. Thanks to a teaser published by LG a few weeks ago, we know that the handset comes with a total of 5 sensors.

There isn’t really too much to write home about when it comes to the selfie camera. There is an 8MP standard sensor and a 5MP wide-angle lens so you can get all of your friends in the shot. LG also has improved its face-recognition software to help keep unwanted individuals out of your handset.

As for the rear of the device, this is where things really pick up steam. LG has included three different sensors on the V40 ThinQ; Standard, Wide-Angle, Zoom.

The standard lens sports a f/1.5 aperture, while the wide-angle sensor comes with a f/1.9 aperture. The Zoom sensor comes in with an aperture of f/2.4 and 2x optical zoom capabilities.

This will definitely improve the life of those who want to have the perfect camera for the perfect shot. Instead of relying on software to do the work, LG opted to join the camera trend and throw an extra, but useful, lens on its latest device.

Extras

Something that you will notice is that LG decided to keep both the headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This should not really come as a surprise since it seems that the ultrasonic scanners are not ready just yet for primetime. I’m expecting to see this come alongside the LG G8 ThinQ.

As has been the case with the LG “V” series, the V40 also sports an improved Quad DAC. Doing so will make the V40 ThinQ the ‘de-facto’ device for the audiophiles out there who want the best music experience on the go.

One of the more interesting features of the LG G7 ThinQ is making its return on the V40 ThinQ. The company again has implemented the dedicated Google Assistant button on the frame.

This will bring up Assistant whenever you push it, while also being able to take advantage of Google Lens.

Pricing and availability

LG continues the trend of ultra-premium devices. The V40 will range anywhere from $900 to almost $1,000 depending on where you pick it up. Here’s how the cost breaks down for each carrier:

AT&T: No pricing information released yet

Sprint: $960

T-Mobile: $920

US Cellular: $900

Verizon: $980

Most, if not all, of these carriers, offer two-year interest-free financing that will leave you paying between $35 and $40 a month. Pre-orders kick off on October 12, with the phone showing up in stores on October 19.

Are you going to pick up an LG V40 ThinQ? Why or why not? Let us know down in the comments.