Early buzz: What the critics are saying about the LG V40 ThinQ

At an event in New York earlier this week, LG officially took the wraps of its 2nd-half flagship for the year. The LG V40 ThinQ is sure to turn some heads with its five cameras and flagship specs.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

READ MORE: LG V40 ThinQ Unveiled

As for those specs, the V40 ThinQ includes a massive 6.4-inch OLED display with a notch at the top. Under the hood, we have the Snapdragon 845 SoC, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

READ MORE: Hot Take: What is LG doing with the V40 ThinQ?

LG also decided to include a total of five cameras, with two on the front and three on the rear. On the front, there is a standard 8MP sensor and a secondary 5MP lens. On the rear, there is a 12MP standard lens, a 16MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP zoom sensor.

All of this has been compiled into a package ranging from $900 to $980 depending upon your carrier. However, the reviews have already started rolling in and we have compiled a list of those for you to reference until the official AndroidGuys review is complete.

CNET

The LG V40 ThinQ is one of the best phones of 2018, but wait until Google’s Pixel 3 phones arrive before making a decision.

The Good

In its review of the V40 ThinQ, CNET gave the device a score of 8.8 out of 10. The handset scored high marks for features and performance, along with a comfortable design overall.

The inclusion of five total cameras is definitely going to turn some heads. Plus, you will have a camera system on-board to perform just about any task.

The Bad

Not everything was perfect, as CNET also states that the variety of camera features can be a bit overwhelming. The inclusion of a 3,300mAh battery makes for just an average experience.

Overall, the V40 ThinQ is likely the best phone, but with upcoming releases from OnePlus and Google, it’s difficult to recommendation.

Android Authority

The LG V40 provides all the quality of the G7, but is weighed down by its unreasonably expensive price tag and terrible battery life.

The Good

Android Authority found that the V40 ThinQ is packed with some great features. These include the minimal bezels with a small(ish) notch and a great design.

Including things such as a microSD card, headphone jack and a Quad DAC are also extremely compelling. Obviously, having a total of five-cameras with great software features is an important selling point.

The Bad

Unfortunately, Android Authority found that rather upsetting and subpar battery life with its unit. Plus, the $1,000 price tag is going to be a tough pill to swallow unless you’re a huge fan of LG’s devices.

It’s obvious that LG took everything good from the G7 ThinQ and released a better device. But the price tag and battery life are two things that folks will struggle with.

Android Central

LG managed to make a top-notch phone by following Samsung’s lead. The V40 is a beautiful and solid phone that’s filled with must-have and nice-to-have features, with top-end specs and a large high-quality display.

The Good

Andrew from Android Central scored the handset a four out of five. Mainly, the V40 ThinQ provides a great design, with a smaller notch and a big display.

The features of the five-camera system offers “both unique and good-looking” photos. Plus, it seems that LG is finally starting to figure out how to make a great software experience.

The Bad

The biggest complaint from this review comes courtesy of the battery. Andrew believes that a device with a display that size of the V40 ThinQ, should have a much bigger battery.

The secondary cameras on the V40 ThinQ also are lacking OIS capabilities. This is a questionable omission, along with only offering a 64GB storage option.

Droid Life

While this phone has a great display, cameras, and solid performance, I can’t see myself going out of my way to recommend it until we see everything else that is coming this month.

The Good

Although it was expected, Droid Life was a fan of the flagship-level specs from the V40. LG didn’t try to do anything fancy other than bumping the RAM up to 6GB to go with this package.

The new 6-inch P-OLED display looks gorgeous and provides a great experience. Meanwhile, the build quality makes it “much lighter than the Galaxy Note 9” and “just slightly heavier than the G7”.

Finally, we would be remiss without talking about the cameras. Droid Life states that the camera software makes it possible for you to “get the most out of every potential shot”.

The Bad

Unfortunately, LG is continuing to struggle in the software department. The decision to launch the V40 ThinQ with Android 8.1 Oreo and not Android Pie is enough to raise eyebrows.

The software interface itself is “quite hideous” and makes no sense as to how things are designed. But since it’s Android, you can download a custom launcher and make your phone into whatever you want.

Where is our review?

While other publications have been reviewing their devices for some time, that’s not how we do things here. Instead of spending just a week or two with the handset, we are hard at work putting the LG V40 ThinQ through its paces.

Stay tuned to the front page, as you should be seeing more content coming in the next few weeks. Let us know if you have any specific questions regarding the LG V40 ThinQ and we’ll be sure to answer them!

Related Posts