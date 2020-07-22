LG Velvet 5G available at AT&T starting today

The LG Velvet is a stylish phone that has caught our eye with its enigmatic design and other aesthetic features. LG Electronics USA has just announced that the Velvet 5G will go on sale starting today, July 22nd, and available at your local AT&T outlet or online.

LG Velvet 5G – A stylish phone you can’t miss

Priced at an attractive price tag of $599, the phone offers 5G (UW) Ultra Wideband and low-band network (due later this year). The phone is currently exclusively available with AT&T, and will be available with T-Mobile and Verizon later in the summer.

Before we get to the specs, the phone has a sleek look to it, that gives the phone a premium and quality look, at half the price tag of a modern flagship phone. The LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red and Pink White.

Aside from the fine finish, the phone has a lot of great hardware to match the look:

Curved 6.8-inch OLED display with LG’s Cinematic FullVision

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset

128 GB of ROM

6 GB of RAM

Back camera setup: 48MP Wide 8MP Ultra-Wide 5MP Depth

16-MP front-facing camera

4300 mAh battery

In-display fingerprint sensor

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

With its display and camera setup, you’re looking at a great phone that offers flagship tier specs, while staying at a frugal amount.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone that packs a punch under the hood, look no further than the LG Velvet. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a high refresh rate display, which is becoming a standard in mid-range and flagship smartphones. However, that can be forgiven if you’re looking for beauty over function.

Few phones are able to catch the eye the way LG’s phones are able to. The only other phones that deliver premium design with glossy backs would be the new OnePlus 8 phones, offering a reflective and glossy back.

The phone is best suited for the average consumer who isn’t concerned with high refresh rates and just wants beauty over function.

If you can forgive a minor shortcoming of the phone i.e. the 60Hz refresh rate screen, this is a superb phone to buy if you’re looking to turn a few heads your way.