LG Watch W7 is a Wear OS hybrid with mechanical hands

Introduced in tandem with the new flagship V40 ThinQ phone, LG also announced the LG Watch W7, its latest wearable.

This smartwatch is a successor to the LG Watch Urbane and is the latest Wear OS device by the company. But, unlike the others on the market the LG Watch W7 features a first for Wear OS devices in that it has mechanical hands.

Indeed, it’s a hybrid watch that has enough juice to power the smart stuff for two days. The mechanical aspect is really interesting in that it lets wearers get 100 days on a single charge.

This isn’t a fitness tracker or more traditional smartwatch. It’s big, has a hefty price tag ($450), and lacks GPS and standalone LTE. Moreover, there’s no NFC which means no Google Pay.

Worth noting, the wearable houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 as opposed to the newer, and more efficient Snapdragon 3100. It’s not clear if this was due to time constraints, budget, or some other reason.

The hands are obviously the main selling point for the LG Watch W7. Put simply, you can tell time even if you’re not using any smartwatch functions. You can also use the analog hands for altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass.

As far as other specs, the W7 sports a 1.2-inch LCD and supports standard 22mm watch bands. Powered by a 240mAh battery, it comes with 768MB RAM, and 4GB of storage. The LG Watch W7 is IP68 rated to protect against water and dust.

Availability

The LG Watch W7 will be available at Best Buy starting from October 14; pre-orders start a few days earlier on October 7.