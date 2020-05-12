LG Wing rumored with rotating second screen

LG Velvet

LG announced that they were creating a new brand identity for their devices in April, with the first device in this effort being the LG Velvet, a $700 device with the Snapdragon 765G, a 48MP main camera, and a 6.8″ display. Now, rumors from ETNews and Herald Corp suggest that LG is working on a new device with the codenamed Wing.

The LG Wing reportedly has two displays, with a 6.8″ main display and a 4″ secondary display that can be used for editing tools, browsing functions, and other purposes. The 6.8″ main panel swivels to a horizontal position over the secondary display. It is also rumored to have the Snapdragon 765 like the Velvet. The rumored pricing sits at about 1 million won($800).

 

