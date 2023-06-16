LG’s latest 2023 Gram Lineup hits the Indian markets

LG unveiled its latest Gram 2023 series laptop in the Indian markets. LG’s Gram lineup is especially known for its very lightweight and compact design factor. LG offers four new models in the 2023 Gram lineup and the three variants come with Intel’s latest 13th Gen processor, ultra-thin design, up to 17-inch sizes, and whole much more. Take a look at the detailed specs and pricing of the LG Gram 2023 laptop.

2023’s Gram series laptops come in four models options- the LG Gram (16Z90R and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Ultra PC (16U70Q), and LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R). All the models are available via LG’s official website and other authorized vendors.

LG Gram 2023 lineup kicks off at ₹1,04,000 and goes up to 2,05,000 for the high-end models. LG offering a straight 5% discount for new users and on a successful purchase, you’ll get free shipping and installations from the brand.

The standout feature of the LG Gram laptops is a hidden haptic touchpad with LED backlighting. Apart from that, it has an LG Stylus Pen support. LG Ultra PC is the only variant in the 2023 Gram lineup that ships with AMD’s Ryzen 5 7530U processor out of the box paired with AMD Radeon 7 graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of NvMe Gen 4 SSD. On the other hand, the LG Gram, LG Gram Style, and the LG Gram 2-in-1 are powered by Intel’s core 13th Gen i7-1360P processor coupled with integrated Iris XE graphics. All variants runs on Windows 11 out of the box.

The productivity-focused Gram 2023 series comes with up to a 17-inch OLED display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate support. LG offers a bunch of connectivity options including WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Thunderbolt port, headphone jack, and USB C port Gen 3. You’ll get a big 80Wh battery which offers up to 6 hours of battery life on just a single charge. To refill it quickly, it has 65W quick charge support.