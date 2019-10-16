Live Caption launches with Pixel 4

The automatic transcription service comes to Pixel 3 phones later this year

Google on Wednesday confirmed that its Live Caption feature is launching with the Pixel 4 series of phones.

Live Caption is an automatic captioning system that transcribes videos and spoken audio on devices in real time. Done entirely on the phone itself, it works even when there’s no data connection or Wi-Fi available.

With a single tap, Live Caption will automatically caption media that’s playing audio on your phone. Live Caption works with videos, podcasts and audio messages, across any app—even stuff you record yourself.

Those who use the feature can move the transcription box to wherever they’d like; they can also double tap to expand the box to see more text.

At start, the service supports English, but other languages are on the horizon. Additionally, Google hopes to improve the transcription technology over time, making it more accurate.

Google

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the first phones to offer the feature, but the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to get it later this year. Google says it’s working with other phone makers to make it more widely available.