LOCKLY introduces two new smart locks for CES 2021

LOCKLY is a company offering residential and commercial smart lock solutions. Today, they debuted two new smart locks.

LOCKLY Duo

The Duo is a combination latch and deadbolt smart lock. It uses a hackproof digital keypad which randomly shuffles pin number locations. This is combined with a biometric fingerprint sensor.

In addition, you can control your Duo with your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant integration as well as real-time control and monitoring with the smartphone app. However, to use these features, you will have to purchase the separate Secure link Wifi Hub.

Finally, for friends and family, you can send Offline Access Codes for the long term or eKeys for short-term or one-time use so they can get in even when you’re not home.

The Duo will be available Q1 2021 in Satin Nickel and Matte Black at Lockly.com, Amazon, and other major retailers for $399.99

LOCKLY Guard

The LOCKLY Guard is a smart lock for sliding and swing-style doors is ideal for both new and existing sliding and swing doors say for a patio, balcony, or backdoor. It has a hackproof pin lock with fingerprint sensor access.

This combines with remote lock and unlock with the smartphone app or with voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant, though you will need to purchase the Secure Link Wifi Hub for these features.

As with the DUO, the Guard allows for Offline Access Codes or one-time/short-term eKeys so you can grant access to friends and family.

The Guard will be available in Q2 in Satin Nickel, Matte Black, and Metallic Chrome for $499.99. There is also an optional addon for the Guard for a built-in RFID card reader allowing for contactless access.

Both of these devices are ready for property managers with LOCKLY Access Portal, which allows for property managers to manage and monitor all locks at once in an easy-to-use dashboard for up to 1,000 locks.