The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld has been announced and is available for pre-order. The device is capable of playing your favorite games from Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. You can also stream from your Xbox with Remote Play or from your PC with Steam Link.

This handheld runs Android 11 under the hood, so you have access to apps from the Play Store. With Play Store access, other streaming services such as Google Stadia or Amazon Luna should be available. You can also download social media apps and streaming video services such as YouTube, Netflix, or Disney+.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will have a 7-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of brightness. Logitech outfitted the device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which should be fine as this is designed to be a streaming device. The button layout is what you would expect in 2022. You get two analog joysticks, 4 buttons on the face, 2 bumpers, and 2 triggers on top.

Logitech is claiming over 12 hours of battery life and the device weighs a little more than a pound (463 grams). Rounding out the spec sheet is WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a USB-C charging port.

You can pre-order your Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld from Amazon for $299.99. The handheld will be released on October 18.