Master & Dynamic kicks off Friends and Family sale

Not only can you save 25% on your order, but you'll do it for a good cause.

If you’re looking to pick up some new headphones or earphones, now’s a great time. Master & Dynamic has kicked off its Friends and Family sale which sees the premium audio brand taking 25% off orders of $100 or more.

While that’s as good as any reason to consider grabbing a set of cans, there’s an added benefit in the mix, too. Master & Dynamic will donate 10% of your order to City Harvest to help its fellow NYC people in need. Your money will go a long way, too as each $10 contribution can feed 40 people for a day.

Master & Dynamic has a growing line of great headphones and wireless earphones. We’ve been privileged to test a number of them over the years and really admire the build quality and craftsmanship as well as the excellent audio.

The Friends & Family offer will last for one week, running April 23 to April 30 at 11:59PM EST. To take advantage of the promo, simply use the code MDFF25 at checkout.