Master & Dynamic knock 25% off orders for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day approaching on June 21, consumers wonder what to get their father for the annual day of recognition. Premium audio brand Master & Dynamic hope to make that decision a little easier this year.

Starting now, you can visit the Master & Dynamic website to take part in a sale which takes 25% off your order. And that’s not the best part, either. Ten percent of your order will go toward City Harvest to help to feed New York City neighbors in need.

To take advantage of the sale, enter MDDG25 at checkout. That’s it!

Master & Dynamic are also offering exclusive deals on their social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) channels. Be sure to follow them and keep an eye open for other offers, including something special for the MA770 speaker.

The sale is now live on their Europe, UK, and USA store and runs through June 15.

Master & Dynamic are easily one of the best audio peripherals manufacturers in the premium space. It combines superb hardware and excellent audio performance to create products that look every bit as good as they sound.

The brand also recently launched its new design for the MW65 and MW07 headphones, as part of the Leica 0.95 collaboration. Indeed, the audio products are tailored in partnership with the renowned camera lens manufacturer Leica.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone who enjoys music or watching their digital media, a good pair of headphones are always a great go-to gift. Aside from Father’s Day, you can also buy something for yourself or a loved one.

With the current lockdown situation, audio accessories are soaring in popularity. As people find themselves restricted to homes, usage of home consoles, tablets, PC’s and laptops has also significantly increased.