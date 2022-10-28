Premium audio company, Master & Dynamic (New York) has stepped up its partnership with streetwear brand, BAPE (Tokyo) this time to release an exclusive collection of headphones and earphones designed with gamers and and fashion-savvy users in midn..

For BAPE, it is time to tout its coveted ‘ABC CAMO’ as both MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones and MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones arrive in two new colorways of striking blue and pink.

The headphones and earphones are designed to be modern, yet timeless, as the future generation will still find them inspiring.

Features of the MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones

Users will enjoy a next-level gaming experience with custom 50mm Beryllium drivers and 7.1 surround sound. The detachable boom microphone and built-in microphone offer such clarity and flexibility that will amaze fans.

There’s the low-latency adapter that users can easily switch between console and PC. The construction materials for these headphones – Alcantara, coated canvas, and lightweight magnesium – are also durable and at the same time incredibly comfortable.

Features of the MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones

The MW08 provides astronomical sound, and hybrid active noise canceling with a 6-microphone talk solution. Its main building material is sapphire glass. However, users will find the 12 hours of battery life sustainable. They can have up to 42 hours of playtime as long as they have their stainless steel charging case. Gamers will find the earphones marvelous.

Price and availability

The MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones are selling at the price of $499, while the MW08 True Wireless Earphones go for $349. The products will be ready for shipping from Saturday, October 29 at Master & Dynamic and BAPE stores.

What is the motivation for these two products? Master & Dynamic has been around for almost a decade, making huge strides in building sophisticated sound tools for inspiring end users. To this end, the brand has released several award-winning products that include both wired and wireless headphones.

On the other hand, BAPE has been the symbol of Japanese street fashion for almost 30 years, paying strict attention to introducing Japanese fashion culture to the world. The company has introduced a series of iconic motifs such as APE HEAD, BAPE CAMO, and BABY MILO.