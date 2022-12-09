MediaTek has announced the new Dimensity 8200 chipset that brings a flagship experience to premium smartphones. The new release is built on 4nm process technology, and it arrives with HyperEngine 6.0.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 boasts incomparable power efficiency and supreme performance for premium devices. The major change from the predecessors is the mightier processor.

What makes the Dimensity 8200 special?

The HyperEngine is one feature that sets the Dimensity apart because it helps improve gaming performance in smartphones, especially those bordering on flagship territory. It will cleverly adapt the refresh rate whenever a game is being played.

As to be expected, the 5G connectivity is carried over from the chip’s predecessors. The same could be said of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and the downlink speed. Astute users and gamers are waiting to see how the refresh rate will perform on their devices later this year.

See Also: MediaTek serves up Dimensity 9200 for tomorrow’s flagship phones

Key specs of MediaTek Dimensity 8200

4nm processor offering unparalleled power efficiency

Octa-core CPU and four ARM Cortex-A78 cores that operate at up to 3.1 GHz. A powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine

HyperEngine 6.0 enhances gaming performance

Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology which helps adjust the display refresh rate

Flagship-level Imagiq 785 ISP to support 320MP photos. 14-bit HDR video capturing on up to three cameras simultaneously

Powerful AI processing unit to maximize the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks

Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK provides faster and more effective ray-tracing effects

Incredible audio quality with Bluetooth LE Audio technology

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip is manufactured to power 5G devices launching worldwide from the month of December 2022.

The company announces that this chip will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity, among other features. According to Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, CH Chen, the chip is power efficient and users don’t have to be afraid of sacrificing battery life to enjoy super high performance.