Today, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs). Both chips borrow from MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9000 platform. The new Dimensity 8000 series uses TSMC’s 5nm production process.

The Dimensity 8100 has four Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at speeds up to 2.85GHz. The Dimensity 8000 also has four Cortex-A78 cores but reduces the top speed slightly to 2.75GHz. Both chips include an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0.

The new SoCs integrates MediaTek’s fifth-generation AI processing unit, APU 580. The 8000 series platform is aimed to be the mid-tier to the Dimensity 9000’s Flagship tier.

The Dimensity 8000 chips include support for up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ videos. It includes a leading 3GPP R16-ready 5G modem to boost sub-6Ghz performance using 2CC Carrier Aggregation. It also uses MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 for improved power efficiency.

Also announced today is the 6nm Dimensity 1300. Powered by an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 at 3GHz, three Arm Cortext A-78 super cores, and four Arm Cortex A-55 efficiency cores. It also gets an Arm Mali-G77 GPU.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 1300 series will be available soon.

Steve Smith
http://www.stevejsmith.com
Steve has been enthralled with technology since he first got his hands on a Windows 3.1 powered PC. He received his IT degree from Arizona State University and spends a lot of free time reading and researching the latest tech. When not doing something technology related, he enjoys spending time with his family, learning about health and wellness, running, hiking and coding.

