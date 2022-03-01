Today, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs). Both chips borrow from MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9000 platform. The new Dimensity 8000 series uses TSMC’s 5nm production process.

The Dimensity 8100 has four Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at speeds up to 2.85GHz. The Dimensity 8000 also has four Cortex-A78 cores but reduces the top speed slightly to 2.75GHz. Both chips include an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0.

The new SoCs integrates MediaTek’s fifth-generation AI processing unit, APU 580. The 8000 series platform is aimed to be the mid-tier to the Dimensity 9000’s Flagship tier.

The Dimensity 8000 chips include support for up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ videos. It includes a leading 3GPP R16-ready 5G modem to boost sub-6Ghz performance using 2CC Carrier Aggregation. It also uses MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 for improved power efficiency.

Also announced today is the 6nm Dimensity 1300. Powered by an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 at 3GHz, three Arm Cortext A-78 super cores, and four Arm Cortex A-55 efficiency cores. It also gets an Arm Mali-G77 GPU.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 1300 series will be available soon.