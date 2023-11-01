VERTU has launched its latest addition to high quality smartphones. It is called METAVERTU2, a solid upgrade to the METAVERTU collection, known as the best luxury smartphone. As such, the new device packs unique combination of improved AI technology. More importantly, there are other good features that sets the device apart from its contemporaries.

The firm launched its latest device at an in-person event – Hong Kong Fintech Week.

What makes METAVERTU2 unique?

Notice that this device is manufactured to feature specifications that users will root for more than they could have when they used the previous release.

These improvements include things such mentioned in the release statement of VERTU as advanced AI technology, robust privacy protection, blockchain security, high-performance hardware, and customizable design.

Users are happy that METAVERTU2 solves the problem of data leakage. That’s made possible through decentralized technology and AI models. If users are looking for absolute digital sovereignty and privacy protection, they can depend on the latest VERTU phone.

Significant features

There are five major features that summarize the power of the METAVERTU2. These are namely Dual AI for privacy, Blockchain security, hardware protection, personalized AI experience, and flagship performance coupled with excellent design. Let’s briefly analyze them one at a time.

See Also: ZTE Overture 2 review

Dual AI

The smartphone comes with dual AI model system which has both large and small language model built into it. The advantage here is that it makes it hard for data breaches to occur.

Blockchain security

The user’s personal data will be stored on the Blockchain to make it resistant to theft or hacking, and user’s data remains private.

Hardware protection

And encryption system allows for different fingerprints to unlock different systems on the phone. In addition to that, there’s the inclusion of TEE and SE chip for better hardware-based encryption.

Personalized AI experience

The latest METAVERTU2 assists users with various tasks ranging from travel plans, and companionship.

Performance and Design

Here are the most important information about the METAVERTU2:

Snapdragon 8Gen2 chip

5100mAh battery with rapid 65W charging

Exceptional user experience for tasks and gaming

Exotic leather material, coupled with rare gemstones

Lastly, it is to be noted that this METAVERTU2 offers four models for purchase, and the price ranges from $5100 to $8100.