Metro offering the Motorola One 5G Ace to switchers for just $20

T-Mobile on Friday announced its prepaid brand Metro has begun offering the new Motorola One 5G Ace smartphone. Indeed, the handset has a retail price of around $280 but customers who switch from another carrier can grab it for as low as $20.

The Motorola One 5G Ace Metro’s first 5G handset from Motorola and features a 6.7-inch display, triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery. Powered by Android 10, the phone features hardware that dances in the middle of the pack of today’s devices.

The big draw, however, is the 5G connectivity, which is built on the T-Mobile network. As the first generation of devices with 5G support were typically priced near $1,000, the $280 price tag is a breath of fresh air.

To receive the Motorola One 5G Ace for $19.99, customers must switch to Metro and show an ID for verification. Existing Metro subscribers can pick up the phone for just $89.99 by adding a line of service. No port-in is required nor is ID verification.