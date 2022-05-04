Mint Mobile, the wireless provider owned by Ryan Reynolds, has added a new option to its service: family plans. Available across the carrier’s range of plans, the new “modern family” option lets subscribers get the 12-month annual rate in three-month increments.

According to Mint anywhere from two to five lines qualifies for the family plan. Each line is able to have its own rate plan so one user can go with the lowest data allotment while another opts for the highest.

“I didn’t want Mint Mobile to have just a standard wireless family plan. I wanted it to be good enough for my family. We succeeded. In fact, it may be too good for my family, but that’s more my issue than the wireless industry’s.” Ryan Reynolds

Mint Mobile, which operates on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G network, offers a 4GB data plan for as low as $15 per month. An unlimited data plan on the 12-month pricing is just $30 per month.

The prepaid service provider lets consumers on single-line plans purchase service in three, six, or 12-month increments with varying prices based on how long they commit.