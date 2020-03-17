Mint Mobile offering unlimited high-speed data to offset virus impact

Mint Mobile, recognizing that Americans are being put through a serious amount of stress, is giving its customers a reprieve.

Starting immediately, and running through April 14, any new or existing Mint Mobile subscriber will receive free data add-ons for unlimited high speed data.

This will be helpful for customers who might need to spend more time on a phone or tablet as a result of additional work or home schooling.

All one has to do is open the most recent version of the Mint Mobile app (Android, iOS) and “buy more data”. They can do so in increments of 3GB; at least 95% of the previous add-on must be consumed before adding a new one.

Credit cards will show the charge but it will be refunded with 24 hours. Please allow for additional time when using a bank card.

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier which operates on T-Mobile’s network. Introductory rate plans start as low as $15 per month and include 3GB of high speed data — or unlimited for the first month.