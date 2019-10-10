Just $68.99, this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard pairs with phones, tablets

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find that we’re offering a Bluetooth mechanical keyboard for just $68.99. At 20% off its normal price, it makes for a really cool accessory for phones and tablets.

Paired over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, the dual-mode MK75 keyboard can connect to three devices at one time. Moreover, a dedicated slot holds your phone or tablet into place. Break this one out at a coffee shop or cafe and you’ll turn heads for sure.

About the MK75 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard

The MK75 has a monochromatic design that integrates an ergonomic, gaming and mechanical keyboard. Bastron has designed a versatile keyboard with unparalleled connectivity, allowing any smartphone or tablet to be connected directly to the slot incorporated. The MK75 can connect to up to 3 devices at the same time and switch between them easily.

Enjoy excellent typing feeling w/ the 75 real mechanical keys

Connect w/ dual-mode via 2.4GHz wireless & Bluetooth

Connect 3 devices at the same time & easily switch among them

Put your phone or tablet on the incorporated slot

Multi-connection

Dual mode connection: 2.4GHz wireless + Bluetooth

Strong anti-interference capability

Real mechanical keys w/ blue switches

Runs on 4 AA alkaline batteries (not included)

Up to 6 months of using time

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Availability

You can purchase the Bastron MK75 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $68.99 right now. This is a 20% discount off its normal price of $86.25 so act fast.

