Mobvoi and LifeSmart collaborate to introduce the Cololight

Today, Mobvoi, the manufacturer of the TicWatch and TicPods, announced Cololight, smart LED panels produced in collaboration with LifeSmart.

The Cololight are hexagonal panels that boasts audio visualization with ability to adjust according to volume and adjustment via the app, a remote, Google Home, and Mobvoi’s TicWatch.

The Cololight can be arranged in any way you wish and can even be put on the included pedestal to make a desk lamp. They only consume 0.3W per light of power on the regular, with max power consumption at 5W per light.

The Cololight can be purchased now at Mobvoi’s website, at $49.99 for a set of 3 and $79.99 for a set of 6. The website even includes some arrangements to give you inspiration for your own personal setup.