Mobvoi announces discounts on some of their lineup

Mobvoi is the maker of some of the best Android accessories between their TicPods and TicWatches. For a limited time, they are running a sale on some of their products, and those details are as follows.

TicWatch Discounts

The TicWatch Pro 2020 boasts between 5-30 days of battery life thanks to its dual-layered screens.

From 12/1 until 12/4, you can get $80 off of the MSRP of $259.99.

The TicWatch S2 has military-grade durability, is waterproof up to 5 ATM, and packs a variety of sensors.

Its midnight color variant is $125.99, about a $50 discount from its MSRP of $179.99. This discount runs from 12/1 to 12/5.

The TicWatch E2 is a watch for the more athletic individuals, with a waterproof rating of 5 ATM, swim monitoring, and proactive running tracking.

From 12/1 through 12/5, you can get $40 off with a discounted price of $119.99.

TicPods Discounts

The TicPods 2 Pro+ are some amazing true wireless earbuds, with voice commands, head gesture control, and a 20-hour battery life.

The TicPods 2 Pro+ are normally $139.99, though you can get about $30 off between 12/1 and 12/6.

The TicPods ANC are a more budget-minded choice, but they still pack noise-cancelling, a 21-hour playtime, and independent use of the right and left earbud.

From 12/1 to 12/6, you can get the TicPods ANC for $55.99.