Mobvoi announces TicKasa ANC Headphones with 30-hour battery life

Josiah Ward
Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones being worn

Mobvoi, the producers of the TicPods 2, one of our favorite budget wireless earbuds, has made an offering in the over-ear headphone world with the Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones.

The TicKasa ANC Headphones feature:

  • Qualcomm aptX HD Audio and AAC codecs
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Five built-in microphones
  • Dual microphone noise isolation
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life

Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones on Guitar

The Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones are available right now in Grey and Black for $129.99 at Mobvoi’s website.

 

 

