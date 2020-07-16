Mobvoi announces TicKasa ANC Headphones with 30-hour battery life

Mobvoi, the producers of the TicPods 2, one of our favorite budget wireless earbuds, has made an offering in the over-ear headphone world with the Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones.

The TicKasa ANC Headphones feature:

Qualcomm aptX HD Audio and AAC codecs

Bluetooth 5.0

Five built-in microphones

Dual microphone noise isolation

Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 30 hours of battery life

The Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones are available right now in Grey and Black for $129.99 at Mobvoi’s website.