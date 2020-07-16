Mobvoi announces TicKasa ANC Headphones with 30-hour battery life

Mobvoi, the producers of the TicPods 2, one of our favorite budget wireless earbuds, has made an offering in the over-ear headphone world with the Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones.
The TicKasa ANC Headphones feature:
- Qualcomm aptX HD Audio and AAC codecs
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Five built-in microphones
- Dual microphone noise isolation
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
The Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones are available right now in Grey and Black for $129.99 at Mobvoi’s website.