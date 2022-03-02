Mobvoi, in collaboration with CardieX, announced the arterial health sensing TicWatch GTH Pro. Using ATCOR technology, this smartwatch can determine arterial waveforms, giving you a clear picture of your heart health. Essentially it determines the strength of your pulse.

To make this happen, Mobvoi built this tracker with dual PPG sensors. In addition to the standard wrist optical sensor, this device has one on the side of the device as well. All you need is a light touch from your fingers and it will determine your arterial health. The information is then passed to the Mobvoi app, and shown to the user as an “Arty Score”.

In addition to your arterial health, this smartwatch gives you a clear picture of your entire health. The TicWatch GTH Pro gives you 14 workout modes, blood oxygen measurements, continuous heart rate, sleep tracking, and wellness management. This device is 5ATM water-resistant and has a battery life of 7 – 10 days.

You can get the Mobvoi TickWatch GTH Pro at Amazon for $99.