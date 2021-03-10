Mobvoi this week announced its TicWatch Pro S, a smartwatch that features some of the standout features of its TicWatch line, including the “Dual Display” which is an always-on LCD over an AMOLED screen.

Priced for about $40 less than the Pro 3 at $260, it’s not exactly a refresh on an existing model so much as a more affordable option in the Mobvoi portfolio.

For instance, the Pro S houses the aging processor that is the Qualcomm Snadragon 2100 processor. Around since 2016, it’s two generations behind what is available today. In short, that could lead to a less than desirable user experience.

Just slightly thicker than the Pro 3, it’s also a smidge narrower, but comes with a smaller battery. If there’s one area where Wear OS devices could do better, it’s the battery life. Going smaller, and with a less powerful process is taking a step back in time.

Other specifications in the TicWatch Pro S include 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. It’s not all a backwards move in effort to lower the price as that’s twice the storage capacity. Also worth noting, the wearable is IP68 water-resistant.

On the software front, the watch has upgrades for optimized fitness, sleep, and health tracking with a few additions.

TicExercise 3.0 : introduces a running lap counter, an upgraded heart rate range indicator, an updated UI, and Vo2 Max (maximal oxygen consumption) tracking during outdoor runs

: introduces a running lap counter, an upgraded heart rate range indicator, an updated UI, and Vo2 Max (maximal oxygen consumption) tracking during outdoor runs TicSleep 2.0: now includes weekly sleep reports, and sleep advice. Whilst also supported in Essential Mode to save battery life and to prevent the watch face from lighting up and disturbing your slumber.

The TicWatch Pro S is available today in the US, UK, and Europe for $259.99 from Mobvoi’s site and Amazon.