Mobvoi has released a new product that smartwatch users can avail of to access new watch faces every week. They can also create and market their unique watch face designs. These have been made possible through TimeShow, the company reveals.

The new app helps users to become creators who are liberal and can have fun differentiating and revitalizing their daily timepieces.

Since a watch is like an extension of the wearer’s personality, whether during use while playing fun games, or just using an app, the timepiece can serve the same purpose, as Robert Zhang, the vice president of engineering at Mobvoi claims.

With TimeShow, users can now be able to express themselves the way they want to, while creators stand a chance to earn with their expertise.

Every week offers something new

New watch face releases will be available to users through the TimeShow app. The options include interactive games such as Little Ball Adventure, and Gluttony Snake. There are easy-to-customize widgets, and an assortment of modern and classic styles that make it possible for users to embrace their personalized preferences.

The app does more. It offers health and fitness information, user steps, and heart rate. In addition, the app website allows graphic designers and digital creators to curate and upload their own watch faces. They can upload these to the TimeShow app.

Mobvoi is adding a revenue sharing plan for designers to be able to earn from their hard work. The other cool side to it is that these designers will also be able to express their creativity while making money.

TimeShow app availability

The app is now available through Google Play and Apple stores. Android users are able to sync with a Wear OS watch, while iPhone users can sync with an Apple Watch.