Mobvoi slashes smartwatch prices up to 35% for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to figure out what you’re getting your special someone. You are buying them something, right?
If a smartwatch is on your list of potential gift ideas, the time (pun intended) is right. Mobvoi, makers of Wear OS wearables, has dropped prices for a number of its of models as part of an ongoing Valentine’s Day promotion.
While many of its products are already affordably priced, we’ll never turn our nose up at a sale. You could be looking at up to $50 off, depending on which model you select.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the ongoing Mobvoi sale.
Feb 3th-11th
- TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE: $249 (USD
$299) [17% OFF]
Feb 3th-12th
- TicWatch S2: $143.99 (USD
$179.99) [20% OFF]
- TicWatch E2: $127.99 (USD
$159.99) [20% OFF]
- TicWatch C2: $127.49 (USD
$199.99)[36% OFF]
Feb 3th-13th
- TicWatch Pro: $199.99 (USD
$249.99) 20% OFF
Feb 3th-15th
- TicPods 2 Standard: $89.99 (USD
$99.99) 10% OFF
We’ve reviewed a number of Mobvoi’s wearables in the past and have found them to be certainly worth the money. If you’re on the hunt for something a little more wallet-friendly than what Fossil and others put forward, we’d suggest starting with Mobvoi’s TicWatch line.
Customers can find these prices at both Mobvoi’s website and through Amazon.