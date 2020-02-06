Mobvoi slashes smartwatch prices up to 35% for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to figure out what you’re getting your special someone. You are buying them something, right?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If a smartwatch is on your list of potential gift ideas, the time (pun intended) is right. Mobvoi, makers of Wear OS wearables, has dropped prices for a number of its of models as part of an ongoing Valentine’s Day promotion.

READ: TicWatch S2 review – The best budget Wear OS experience

While many of its products are already affordably priced, we’ll never turn our nose up at a sale. You could be looking at up to $50 off, depending on which model you select.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the ongoing Mobvoi sale.

Feb 3th-11th

Feb 3th-12th

Feb 3th-13th

TicWatch Pro: $199.99 (USD $249.99 ) 20% OFF

Feb 3th-15th

TicPods 2 Standard: $89.99 (USD $99.99 ) 10% OFF

We’ve reviewed a number of Mobvoi’s wearables in the past and have found them to be certainly worth the money. If you’re on the hunt for something a little more wallet-friendly than what Fossil and others put forward, we’d suggest starting with Mobvoi’s TicWatch line.

Customers can find these prices at both Mobvoi’s website and through Amazon.