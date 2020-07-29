Mobvoi summer sale brings up to 33% off until July 31

Mobvoi, producer of many android accessories from the TicWatch to the TicPods, has introduced their summer sale, bringing up to 33% off of their products.

TicWatch Discounts

The TicWatch C2, with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and featuring a classic design and 2-day battery life, is discounted from now until June 30th. It is usually $199.99,but it is now 30% off at $139.99.

The S2 with a more rugged build is 33% off of the Glacier color option at $119.99 and 20% off of the Midnight color option at $143.99.

The TicWatch Pro 2020, with military-grade durability and 5-30 days of battery life, is $220.99, a 15% savings from the usual $259.99 price point.

The Pro 4G/LTE, with cellular connectivity, is available for 10% off of its original price of $299 at $269.

TicPods Discounts

The TicPods 2, with touch controls, 23-hour battery life, fast

charging, and noise cancellation, are 30% off at $69.99.

The TicPods 2 Pro, with voice commands, voice assistant, and head gesture controls are normally $139.99, are $104.99, a 25% discount.

These discounts run through Friday, July 31st and are available through Mobvoi’s website.