The Ticwatch manufacturer brand Mobvoi introduced the Mobvoi Sports and Health data platform for TicWatch users. The newly launched Mobvoi Sports and Health data platform offers advanced health insights and fitness progress.

According to Mobvoi, the platform collects general health data through a user’s TicWatch including daily step count, heart rate, distance, stress levels, blood oxygen, sleep stages, and much more. The platform shows detailed comparisons (including steps you walk, the type of exercise, duration, and more). It provides insights and extensive graphics that help the user to track health-oriented goals thoroughly.

Furthermore, the Mobvoi Sports and Health data platform also supports multi-day health comparison that allows you to track the circadian rhythm of sleep cycles. The platform has the ability to record in-detailed workout insights and analysis and you can also export all your health data in the .tcx form. The platform is compatible with third-party platforms such as Garmin Connect, COROS Training Hub, and Strava.

You only required a Mobvoi ID login to access the platform on the TicWatch and it can also be accessible on a desktop through Mobvai’s official site.