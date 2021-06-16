Last year, Mobvoi unveiled the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, the first smartwatch to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. In our review, I noted how it is the fastest Wear OS watch I’ve ever used along with having stellar battery life. The only problem is that it’s a bit on the pricey side coming in at $300. However, if you wanted Qualcomm’s latest chipset, you had no choice.

That was until today, when Mobvoi announced a new member to its TicWatch lineup sporting the Snapdragon Wear 4100. Introducing the TicWatch E3, the latest Mobvoi smartwatch with top-of-the-line specs and a much more affordable $200 price tag.

So, what else do you need to know about Mobvoi’s latest smartwatch? Besides being powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100, it comes with 1GB of RAM, which in case you didn’t know, that really makes a difference with performance. It’s very difficult to recommend a smartwatch with less than 1GB of RAM these days and it’s nice to see Mobvoi didn’t cheap out here.

Along with all that power, the TicWatch E3 also comes packed with health sensors. There’s a PPG heart rate sensor and SpO2 sensor for 24-hour monitoring of your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The watch can also keep track of your steps, sleeping schedule, stress levels, and a wide variety of exercises with the new redesigned Mobvoi app.

Speaking of tracking exercises, the TicWatch E3 features an IP68 water resistance rating making it suitable for tracking swimming.

Besides being a capable health tracker, the TicWatch E3 also features a mic and speaker making it possible to take calls on the watch. Plus, you can make contactless payments using Google Pay thanks to the NFC chip.

Finally, the TicWatch E3 uses a 1.3-inch display and has a 380mAh battery to keep the lights on. Mobvoi promises up to two days of battery life with Essential mode enabled, which puts the smartwatch into a special low power mode. In this mode, you’ll be able to view the time, date, steps, and heart rate. However, all other features will be disabled to reduce power usage. By default, the TicWatch E3 will enable Essential mode when the battery hits five percent.

The TicWatch E3 is available for purchase in Panther Black starting today. It retails for $200 and can be purchased from Amazon or Mobvoi’s website.