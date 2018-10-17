The first Wear OS smartwatch powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 goes on sale

The first smartwatch powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which was unveiled last month, is now available for purchase. It’s called the Montblanc Summit 2 and it’s a premium intelligent timepiece with pricing kicking off at a hefty $995.

The Summit 2 arrives with a 42mm case and features a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 327ppi. Montblanc offers up to 11 interchangeable straps to choose from including calfskin, rubber sport, nylon or Milanese steel. As for the case, it’s available in stainless steel, bicolor steel, black diamond-like carbon and titanium, which is the most expensive variant.

The watch features a large rotating crown on the right and two buttons on the left and right that can be programmed to launch various apps.

The Summit 2 is an expensive smartwatch

The new Snapdragon 3100 chipset inside is paired with 1GB of RAM (which is a first for smartwatches) and 8GB of storage. Qualcomm’s new wearable chipset is focused on providing a longer battery life, so the Summit 2 should last users a full day of use with an extra 4-5 days in “Time Only Mode”.

The package also includes a heart rate sensor, magnetic charging pins, NGC, GPS and Bluetooth 4.2.

Obviously, the watch relays notifications for messages, calls, calendar events and more. It also has the Google Assistant built-in and an always-on mode.

In addition, the wearable comes pre-installed with the Timeshifter app, which aims to help you minimize the effects of jet lag by providing you with tips on the watch face.

What’s more, the Summit 2 brings another exclusive, as it also includes the Running Coach app powered by Firstbeat analytics.

The app provides active individuals who want to keep in shape with key stats. For example, Fitness Score, which is updated after every run, compares internal and external workloads to reveal changes in your cardio-respiratory fitness.

Training Load is another feature which is meant to show users whether they are active enough to achieve their health and fitness goals. Running Coach also offers the services of Training Effect, which a predictive tool that reveals how your workout will influence your progress and fitness in general. Real-time training guidance is also included in the app.

If you find the Montblanc Summit 2 interesting, you can check out the smartwatch in its various configurations on the company’s official website. But you’ll need to find a Montblanc boutique if you want to actually buy one.